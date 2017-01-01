Central Banks Act Fast

Central bank actions have a huge impact upon prices in every single market, in every single sector. It doesn’t matter if you are looking at technology stocks, or livestock commodities. What the central banks around the world do will have some sort of impact upon the prices within these markets. A lot of what they do is behind the scenes stuff, but public actions occur with regularity and they can bring major actions with them on behalf of the public.

When market prices are swinging violently, you can bet that the central bank is looking at conditions to see what the issue is. A lot of the time, there’s not much that should be done, but in other circumstances, the central bank needs to act quickly. The good news is, is that most actions take place long before you ever hear about them. Banks like the Federal Reserve think scenarios through before they become a reality and have basic guidelines in place for almost anything that can be thought of.

Is the recent activity in the stock market an issue for the Fed? Probably not. Things like this happen from time to time, but the high point that indices are at now has brought forth a lot of speculation about crashes and recessions. Both of these things are not close to happening yet, but the Fed most likely has a plan for a quick recovery if for some odd reason they do occur.

The most recent example of a central bank taking quick action happened in Japan, where the bank stepped in, sending the yen falling dramatically in price against the dollar, and sending worldwide stocks soaring on Friday. They announced that they would be expanding their monetary easing program. Things like this have been more and more common since the financial crisis of 2008, and they are basically a free gift to investors since they boost prices across the board almost instantly.

Short term traders are especially capable of profiting off of these things since they eliminate a lot of the long term ups and downs that investors weather out. A short term investor can take a position, ride it for a few hours, then exit their position when they’ve made a profit. If you are watching the news around the world, you would have known about the Bank of Japan’s actions within a few minutes, and could have take the appropriate action to get ready to make big profits. Binary options are a good tool if you don’t have the financial means to take a big position within the traditional stock market or take a futures position. They allow for large profit rates, but with smaller amounts of cash. It helps you to lower the income gap between the super rich day traders, and the average guy that wants to start profiting off of their market observations. It’s a great way to increase your income, without taking on a huge amount of risk or tapping into your retirement savings.

One long term thing to be aware of is that the Nikkei 225 was down much less than any other time the BoJ has ever acted. It was down only 4 percent off of its 52 week high, and in the past, it has always been more than 11 percent off of this benchmark before action has taken place. Either bigger issues were expected, or the bank acted too quickly. This either prevented a huge issue before it became a huge one, or it could cause a dangerous precedent for the future, when banks react well before they should. There’s likely no immediate impact because of this, but it is something to be aware of for the future.